Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $545.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.95 and a 200-day moving average of $466.65. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $546.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

