Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.