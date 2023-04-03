Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

