Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

