Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

