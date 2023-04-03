Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $735.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

