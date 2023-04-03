Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,511 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.04 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

