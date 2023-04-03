Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $191.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.31.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

