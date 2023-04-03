Veriti Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

BR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Get Rating

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

