Veriti Management LLC Acquires 4,875 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 83.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS opened at $21.26 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

