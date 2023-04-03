Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.66 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

