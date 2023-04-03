Veriti Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNW opened at $79.24 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.