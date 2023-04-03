Veriti Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,334,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,699,000 after buying an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,556. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

