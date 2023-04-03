Veriti Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.