Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,259 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

