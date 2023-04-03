Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.18.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
