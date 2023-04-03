Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $891,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $354.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.07. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.