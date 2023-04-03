Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000.

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $205.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,882 shares of company stock worth $1,547,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

