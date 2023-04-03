Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

