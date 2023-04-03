Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

