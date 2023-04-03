Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.