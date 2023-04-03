Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

