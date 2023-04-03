West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $346.47 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

