WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in WestRock by 65.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

