Xponance Inc. Acquires 17,171 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

GLW opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

