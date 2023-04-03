Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,681 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after purchasing an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $202.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

