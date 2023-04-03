Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,809 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 270,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

Workday Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $206.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.