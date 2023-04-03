Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,246 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,056,035 shares of company stock worth $256,099,788 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

