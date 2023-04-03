Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,931 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $82.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.