Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,126 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

