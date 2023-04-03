Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,548 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CSGP opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

