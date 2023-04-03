Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.