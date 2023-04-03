Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $702.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $679.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.