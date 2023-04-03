Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $171.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average of $173.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.