Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

