Xponance Inc. Buys 52,281 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

