Xponance Inc. Buys 5,430 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.41 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

