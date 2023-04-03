Xponance Inc. Buys 7,155 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

