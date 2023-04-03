Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

