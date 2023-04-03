Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

NYSE PWR opened at $166.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

