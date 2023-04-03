Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

