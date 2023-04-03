Xponance Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

