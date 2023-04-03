Xponance Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

TRGP opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.