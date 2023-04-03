Xponance Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

