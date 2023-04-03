Xponance Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.