Xponance Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,639,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $299.00 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

