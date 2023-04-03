Xponance Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,368.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $334.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.79 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

