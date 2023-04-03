Xponance Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $228.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

