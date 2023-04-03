Xponance Inc. Has $47.02 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

