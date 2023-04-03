Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

